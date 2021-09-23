Kim Kardashian to make her hosting debut with Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis

Kim Kardashian West will make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live as one of four inaugural hosts announced on Wednesday ahead of the comedy show’s return next month.



The 40-year-old reality star will take on new task on 9 October, with Halsey as the musical guest.

The week after Kim’s episode, Rami Malek will host while Young Thug will appear as the musical guest.



Jason Sudeiki, who won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, will take over as host, with Brandi Carlile on 23 October.



Wilson, Kardashian West, Malek, and Sudeikis will all be first-time hosts.

Saturday Night Live, that won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 2021 ceremony, will return on 2 October in the US after a summer hiatus.

This will be the show’s 47th season. The network has yet to announce which cast members will return for this instalment.

Kim Kardashian shared SNL’s announcement of her hosting gig on Twitter on Wednesday, writing: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”