Thursday Sep 23 2021
I see no logic in England's decision to withdraw from Pakistan tour: David Gower

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Photo credit: Press Association
  • David Gower says he sees no logical reason behind England cancelling Pakistan tour. 
  • "They [England team] only had to spend four or five days in Pakistan. That is not a tough bubble," says former captain. 
  • Says reasons given by England to pull out of Pakistan tour seemed made up. 

LONDON: Former England captain David Gower Thursday lashed out at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), slamming it for withdrawing from the Pakistan tour without any justifiable cause.

The famed cricketer joined other international cricketers and journalists who have criticized the ECB for pulling out of the tour.

In a statement, Gower said he did not see any logic in the ECB's decision to cancel the tour, days after the New Zealand squad decided to abandon the Pakistan series minutes before the first ODI was scheduled to take place.

"They [England team] only had to spend four or five days in Pakistan," said Gower. "That is not a tough bubble."

He said the reasons given by the ECB to withdraw from the Pakistan tour seemed to be made up, adding that the situation could have been resolved easily.

Gower pointed out that it wasn't difficult to name a 14-man squad for a very short Pakistan tour, adding that when some members of the England squad tested positive for coronavirus, a new team was selected immediately. 

England cancels Pakistan tour 

Pakistan cricket suffered another great setback last week when England cancelled its Pakistan tour after New Zealand pulled out earlier. 

Expressing regret, the ECB had said, "We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

The ECB, however, had said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

England's men and women teams were due to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. The women's team were also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.

The ECB had said it had a "longstanding commitment" to tour Pakistan as part of the Men's Future Tours Programme in 2022, as it had agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games.

Mohammad Hafeez meets his 'hero' PM Imran Khan

Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan for cricket series

Cricket in Pakistan: The game of perceptions

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels charged with alleged corruption

Babar Azam pins hope on fans for National T20 Cup after NZ, England cancel tours

National T20 Cup opportunity to prepare for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam

Setback for IPL as first player tests positive for COVID

West Indies, Pakistan in talks about December tour: CWI CEO

Fearing backlash, New Zealand Cricket turns off comments in latest social media posts

Younis Khan advises Ramiz Raja it’s time to walk the talk

Taliban sack Afghanistan Cricket Board executive director Hamid Shinwari

Cricket Australia says monitoring situation for Pakistan tour

