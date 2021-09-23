Kylie Jenner tight-lipped about gender of her second child

While Kylie Jenner let in the world on her secret regarding her second pregnancy she has kept the gender of her baby to herself.

A source spoke to People and shared that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is said to be tight lipped regarding the sex of her baby.

As Kylie and her man Travis Scott wait for their second little bundle of joy, they took their daughter Stormi Webster to Houston, Texas to visit the rapper’s family.

"They spent the weekend in Houston with Travis' family. They often visit and Kylie enjoys being with his family," the source said.

"Everyone is very excited about the new baby. And they want to make things fun and special for Stormi before she has to share Kylie with the baby."

According to the insider, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "doing well" as juggles her various business endeavors during her pregnancy.

"She is several months along and is feeling a bit tired," says the souce.

"She has been working hard with her new baby collection. It's difficult for her to get enough rest. Travis has been helping out with Stormi though,

"He is a great dad and makes Kylie proud. Kylie and Travis seem very happy."