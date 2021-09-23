 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie details Prince Philip’s meeting with son August

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Princess Eugenie recently took a trip down memory lane and weighed in on the lovely moment Prince Philip shared with her son August before passing away.

Princess Eugenie recently wore her heart on her sleeve and recalled the moment Prince Philip shared with her son August before his passing.

There she claimed, "We named August, August Philip because grandpa had been such a huge, inspiring character in my life.”

“I brought little August to come and meet him and told him that we'd named him after him and it was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that.”

She also went on to detail the similar hobbies she shared with her grandfather in watercolour paintings and added, “I didn't know that grandpa designed the garden and also the lotus flower in the middle of the fountain. He does have that creative gene in him, it's just he doesn't talk about it.”

More From Entertainment:

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander
Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban
Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence

Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence
Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator

Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator
Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig

Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig
What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?

What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip ‘loved when things went wrong’

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip ‘loved when things went wrong’
Kate Middleton touches on the shared passions of Prince Philip

Kate Middleton touches on the shared passions of Prince Philip
Experts urge Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'accept' mockery as payment for celebrity status

Experts urge Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'accept' mockery as payment for celebrity status

Lady Louise details candid childhood moments with Prince Philip

Lady Louise details candid childhood moments with Prince Philip
Prince Harry announces major Google partnership for Travalyst

Prince Harry announces major Google partnership for Travalyst
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for forgoing monarchy for celebrity status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for forgoing monarchy for celebrity status

Latest

view all