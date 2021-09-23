Princess Eugenie details Prince Philip’s meeting with son August

Princess Eugenie recently took a trip down memory lane and weighed in on the lovely moment Prince Philip shared with her son August before passing away.



There she claimed, "We named August, August Philip because grandpa had been such a huge, inspiring character in my life.”

“I brought little August to come and meet him and told him that we'd named him after him and it was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that.”

She also went on to detail the similar hobbies she shared with her grandfather in watercolour paintings and added, “I didn't know that grandpa designed the garden and also the lotus flower in the middle of the fountain. He does have that creative gene in him, it's just he doesn't talk about it.”