Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project

Experts speculate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly found a way to get ‘the last laugh’.

This claim’s been brought to light by culture expert Patricia Grisafi and according to Express they claimed, “The couple are writing a new chapter in the age-old American story of reinvention and self-determination by announcing that they are rejecting the British monarchy for the stuff of American dreams.”

“They've decided they can have more power over their lives and influence over everyone else from Hollywood than from Buckingham Palace.”

Ms Grisafi also went on to say, “Meghan is having the last laugh as she and Harry fully embrace America.”

“Despite what the British press would have you believe, Harry has made it clear that he's not being dragged kicking and screaming.”