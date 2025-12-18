Oscar Awards announce historic move in new statement for future ceremonies

Oscars make unexpected historic move after 76 years

The Academy Award made a major change in its broadcasting strategy after 76 years.

The biggest event in Hollywood which has been airing live on ABC network, has decided to play against its playbook.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it signed a deal with You Tube that will give the video streaming platform exclusive global rights to the Oscars beginning with 2029’s 101st ceremony. The deal will run through 2033.

As a result, all coverage of the Oscars, from red carpet and behind-the-scenes content, as well as the annual Governors Ball will all be available to stream on YouTube.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement, “We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming.

“The Academy is an international organisation, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community,” it continued.

“This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honouring our legacy.”

They further stated that it would help honour cinema, inspire future filmmakers and open up film history to audiences worldwide.

In response to the union, You Tube CEO Neal Mohan said that the partnership “will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

As of upcoming 2026 Oscars, the nominations will be announced on January 22 with Conan O’Brien returning as the host.

The 98th Oscars will be held on March 15 on ABC with the organisation continuing its partnership with the network till 100th Oscars in 2028.