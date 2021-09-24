Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian break internet with their racy photoshoot

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian set internet on fire with their racy photoshoot which attracted massive likes from fans and followers on Wednesday.

Megan surpassed 16 million followers on Instagram with her latest styling session with Kourtney Kardashian for Kim's clothing line.

The two celebrities sizzled in tiny outfits while seemingly feeding each other fruit as they lounged around in their lingerie. The steamy photos set the internet ablaze.



The 35-year-old star shared two more snaps of her posing alongside her pal Kourtney, 42, as she wrote: ‘Kourt, forever isn’t long enough, Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience.’

Kourtney Kardashian liked her and Megan's image so much that she made it the background of her iPhone.