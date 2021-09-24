 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Six terrorists killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Photo showing the items forces confiscated from the terrorists — ISPR
Photo showing the items forces confiscated from the terrorists — ISPR
  • FC personnel conducted the IBO after learning about terrorists' presence in Kharan.
  • Terrorists opened fire on troops in attempt to flee hideout.
  • Troops recover large cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout of the terrorists.

BALOCHISTAN: Six terrorists were killed in Balochistan's Kharan area after the Frontier Corps Balochistan South conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted after FC personnel were informed about the presence of terrorists in the said area. 

Per the statement, as soon as the troops cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire on them in an attempt to flee from the hideout.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists, including two of their commanders — identified as Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleem Ullah Bolani — were killed.

That apart, a large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists, the statement said.

More From Pakistan:

Peshawar suspect confesses to sexually harassing US girl on Snapchat: FIA

Peshawar suspect confesses to sexually harassing US girl on Snapchat: FIA
Naswar rates in KP's Dir move up, photo of agreement goes viral

Naswar rates in KP's Dir move up, photo of agreement goes viral
CAA extends coronavirus restrictions for inbound flights

CAA extends coronavirus restrictions for inbound flights
When will PM Imran Khan address UNGA?

When will PM Imran Khan address UNGA?
PM Imran Khan, military top brass given 'comprehensive briefing' on Afghanistan at ISI Secretariat

PM Imran Khan, military top brass given 'comprehensive briefing' on Afghanistan at ISI Secretariat
PML-N turns down offer to play ‘friendly matches’ at Punjab Governor House

PML-N turns down offer to play ‘friendly matches’ at Punjab Governor House
Rawalpindi: Four policemen chargesheeted for enjoying food without paying

Rawalpindi: Four policemen chargesheeted for enjoying food without paying
Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Tahira Dua Bhutto announce birth of a son

Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Tahira Dua Bhutto announce birth of a son
Govt against fake news, not free media: PM Imran Khan

Govt against fake news, not free media: PM Imran Khan
Taliban can be America's partners for peace: PM Imran Khan

Taliban can be America's partners for peace: PM Imran Khan
NDMA issues urban flooding warning for southern half of Pakistan

NDMA issues urban flooding warning for southern half of Pakistan

More pro-Tareen lawmakers meet CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

More pro-Tareen lawmakers meet CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

Latest

view all