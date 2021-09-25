Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy’s dance video sets the internet on fire

Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Mouni Roy set the internet on fire with their killer dance moves on old song Maye Ni Maye from the former’s film Hum Aapke Hain Koun on the sets of Dance Deewane 3.



Madhuri, who is a judge on Dance Deewane 3, shared the dance video on Instagram.

Wearing gorgeous ethnic ensembles, Madhuri and Mouni can be seen dancing their hearts out on Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Maye Ni Maye.

Both the actresses are famous for their love for dancing.

The Devdas actor shared the dance video with the lyrics of the song in Hindi language: “Maye ni maye munder pe teri bol raha hai kaga, jogan ho gayi teri dulari man jogi sang laga.”

Commenting on the post, Mouni said “I love you” followed by numerous heart emoticons.



The dance video has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media.