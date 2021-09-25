 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death in moving tribute

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

'I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls,' wrote SJP recalling Garson

Sarah Jessica Parker has finally spoken up about the tragic death of co-star Willie Garson. The Sex and the City starlet penned a heartfelt letter, paying tribute to his friend of over 30 years. 

"It's been unbearable," Parker's emotional post began, adding: "Sometimes silence is a statement." 

"Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ," she added.

Parker's lengthy post continued, "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. 

"My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. These were his last words to me. Great bangles all around. Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ​." 

On Thursday, an obituary published in The New York Times revealed Garson died of pancreatic cancer.

