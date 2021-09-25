 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 25 2021
Imtiaz Hussain
Web Desk

Pray five times a day, plant 40 trees: Court's unique sentencing for 3 men over buffalo deaths

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Representational image. — Twitter/drsplace
KANDHKOT: A civil court on Saturday ordered Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) staff to offer namaz five times a day, plant 40 neem trees, memorise 10 Ahadith a month, and clean their office mosque for two years.

Tangwani civil court judge Munawar Ali Pirzada presided over the case filed by a villager Akram Gujrani over the death of three of his buffaloes due to electrocution. The man said that his animals died on the spot after they came into contact with an 11,000 KV wire lying on the ground.

The convicted include SDO Khalid Bajkani and line superintendents Tariq Malik and Farooq Noorani. 

To keep a check on whether they are following the orders or not, the judge directed that a monthly report in this regard be submitted to the court.


