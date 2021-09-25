 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
Lady Louise awaiting ‘very mature’ decision over royal future: report

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Lady Louise awaiting ‘very mature’ decision over royal future: report

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly has a life-changing decision awaiting her ahead of her 18th birthday and experts are rather hopeful regarding her future as a royal.

Royal expert Phil Dampier made this claim in a new BBC documentary and according to his findings, "Because she’s the granddaughter of the Queen, Lady Louise can call herself a princess when she becomes 18... and there’s a strong argument for her doing it.

“She seems to be very mature for her age, and she’s shaping up to be precisely the kind of person the Queen can rely on in the future.”

“Could there be a role for her in a slimmed-down monarchy? The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had 1,500 patronages between them.”

“You have to ask yourself who is going to continue their legacy, what with Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew off the scene? There’s a huge workload there.”

