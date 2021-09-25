Prince William ‘puts foot down’ over demand for UK ceremony for Lilibet

Prince William has reportedly put his foot down with Prince Harry’s requests for a UK christening ceremony for Lilibet.



This news has been brought to light by NBC royal correspondent Neil Sean.



According to Express, he claimed, “One of the bigger problems that Meghan really encountered of later is that she wanted her daughter, Lilibet Diana, to be christened in the place she was married alongside her husband Prince Harry. And then the christening of her firstborn, Archie.”

“But that came to a grinding halt. Both Harry and Meghan were very keen to make that return and make sure that christening happened, particularly in front of Her Majesty The Queen.”

“Some people may say they're just capitalising on their royal connection and why not? It's how they make money now.”

“But moving forward there was one person who basically decided there wasn't an appetite for this and the person that seemingly is, so far, not willing to kiss and make up with his younger brother.”