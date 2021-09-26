 
Sunday Sep 26 2021
Khloe Kardashian sizzles in figure-hugging corset top and loose jeans with new hairstyle

Khloe Kardashian dropped jaws as she put her stunning new hairstyle on display just days after she was accused of Photoshopping her pictures on the site.

The 37-year-old actress apparently channeled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in her amazing new look, sending her adoring fans wild on Instagram.

'The Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star looked completely different as she debuted a new peroxide blonde hairdo with a classic blunt cut.

The mom-of-one paired it with a low-cut black top and a smouldering pose. The natural look went down a treat with her followers after they lashed out at her earlier this week for allegedly Photoshopping her images.

Modern-day American bombshell Khloe Kardashian was looking slimmer than ever in a figure-hugging beige corset top and some loose blue jeans which did wonders to cinch in her already impossible waist.

