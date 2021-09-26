 
Sunday Sep 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears father Jamie accused of recording singer's bedroom convos

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Britney Spears father Jamie accused of recording singers bedroom convos

Britney Spears had no sense of privacy or control of her life through a majority of her time in a conservatorship -- to the point her father was recording her chats from within her own bedroom, according to new documentary.

The bombshell allegations surfaced Friday in Hulu's "Controlling Britney Spears" ... which details accounts from people who say they were involved in the inner workings of Britney's conservatorship, as well as what allegedly went into monitoring her.

Britne Spears are going to try and get her father off the conservatorship once and for all next week. And possibly attempt to end the whole thing altogether.

Of course, the one thing that remains unanswered is whether a judge will force her to undergo a mental evaluation before she cuts bait. Most everyone -- even Jamie -- is now in favor of that.

