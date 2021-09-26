 
Sunday Sep 26 2021
Tom Felton gives fans update after health scare

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Tom Felton has given fans a much needed health update after the actor collapsed during a golf tournament.

The Harry Potter star took to Instagram to share a musical message to his 10.9 million followers.

"Feeling better by the day," he captioned the video, which was accompanied by him strumming on a guitar.

"Hello everyone, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes, as of recent," he said.

"Yeah, a bit of a scary episode, really, but on the mend. People have been taking really good care of me. So, thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend, officially."

