Sunday Sep 26 2021
Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of her daughter Nitara’s 9th birthday celebration

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of her daughter Nitara’s birthday celebration as she celebrated her special day with Akshay Kumar.

Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna also shared heart-touching birthday posts for Nitara, who turned nine on Saturday.

The Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with the daughter along with a heartfelt birthday note.

He wrote “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you”.

Twinkle Khanna also posted a lovely photo with Nitara from her birthday celebrations and said “Nine years of having this little girl with a serious face and a wicked sense of humour in my life.”

“The other day after I greeted the pavement with my bottom as usual, she giggled, ‘Mama, you say I am clumsy when I drop my pencil but you keep dropping your whole body down.’ May she grow up holding laughter in her eyes forever. #HappyBirthday.”

Fans and fellow B-town stars also showered love on Nitara and wished her a very happy birthday.

