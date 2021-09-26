PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of KCR project tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System will be completed by the next month, says Sindh governor.

He says the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, better known as the K-IV project will be completed by the end of 2023.

PM Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the circular railway project on Monday, says governor Sindh.



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project on Monday (tomorrow), confirmed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

In a statement, the Sindh governor said that PM Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi tomorrow to lay the foundation stone of the circular railway project aimed at facilitating the local people in the metropolis on Monday.

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System will be inaugurated by next month, he said, adding that the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, better known as the K-IV project, will be completed by the end of 2023.

Earlier today, photos showing the inside view of the Green Line busses were shared by the PTI’s official Twitter account. The buses arrived in Karachi today, read the tweet.



“Green Line is a project under SIDCL, funded by the federal government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan,” it added.