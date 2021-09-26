Shahzad Sheikh rings in birthday with celebrity friends: See Photos

Actor Shahzad Sheikh is celebrating his 39th birthday with friends.

Shahzad was joined by his celebrity friends including, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, for an intimate birthday bash over the weekend.

"Salgirah Mubarak Mujhe Thank you everyone for your love and warm wishes," the actor captioned alongside a bunch of photos shared on his Instagram acoount.

In the pictures, fans could also spot famous director Wajahat Rauf, wife Shazia Wajahat and actor Hassan Ahmed.

Yasir Hussain later turned to his Instagram and wished Shahzad in a loved-up post.



"Happy Birthday @shahzadsheikh37 . Allah teri har khuwahish poori kary . sehet k sath lambi zindagi Ata kary . Ameen," wrote Yasir alongside a photo of himself and Iqra with Shahzad.







