Cricket commentator Mike Haysman terms NZ, ECB pullout from Pakistan tour ‘disappointing'

Australian cricket commentator Mike Haysman. Screengrab from Geo.tv

RAWALPINDI: Renowned international cricket commentator Mike Haysman has said that the New Zealand and England cricket boards' cancellation of the Pakistan tour is “extremely disappointing”.



He said that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has lost a “golden opportunity” to pay back Pakistan for its goodwill.

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News, the former Australian cricketer said that he never felt insecure while being in Pakistan, adding that the ECB calling off the tour to Pakistan without consulting their players was “extremely heartbreaking”.

Haysman said that Pakistan toured England when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.

“ECB had a golden opportunity to pay back Pakistani cricket with a four-day tour which they have unfortunately missed,” he said.

The commentator said that this was not the first time that the ECB has backed off from a tour all of a sudden as the board recently pulled out of the South Africa tour, making the pandemic an excuse while, in fact, not a single staff member or player had tested positive for COVID-19.

The ICC must take strict action against such behaviour of ECB, he demanded.

Haysman further stated that NZ Cricket should have taken the matter of security threats to the highest authorities in Pakistan instead of unilaterally calling off the tour.

“When you play international cricket, you have to provide evidence backing your decisions before cancelling the tour,” said Haysman.

He said that he has been travelling in and out of Pakistan since 1996 and has “never found any problem regarding security”.

“The security in Pakistan is a bit more than usual with a reason to conduct international cricket smoothly,” said Haysman, adding that his presence in Pakistan is a major proof of no security threats.

Haysman is currently in Pakistan to commentate for National T20 Cup going on in Rawalpindi.

The former cricketer, having experience of over twenty years in the field of commentary, believes that Pakistan has a different talent as compared to other cricket-playing nations.

“I always come across two to three new talented cricketers whenever I visit Pakistan which impresses me a lot,” said Haysman, adding that Pakistan is a loving nation and he will support Pakistani cricket during this tough time.