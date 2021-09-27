 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears was given ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ of medication

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Britney Spears was given ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ of medication
Britney Spears was given ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ of medication

The news has been shared by former Black Box Security employee and executive assistant Alex Vlasov.

According to Insider, he was quoted saying, “How is it okay that we're in charge of her medication? We're given pre-packaged envelopes.”

Vlasov admits his higher-ups "This is what security should be doing because this is what the client is asking for, or this is what the client needs... The client is Jamie [Spears].”

“It really reminded me of somebody who was in prison. “Every single request was monitored and recorded. She's just like a child, and like any other minor who needs her parent's consent.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears ‘left crying’ once she smelled drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail the drug test’

Britney Spears ‘left crying’ once she smelled drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail the drug test’
Lizzo claps back against institutional racism at Global Citizen

Lizzo claps back against institutional racism at Global Citizen
Amber Heard shows off multi-tasking skills as a new mom

Amber Heard shows off multi-tasking skills as a new mom
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘driven out’ by Prince William’s bullying: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘driven out’ by Prince William’s bullying: report
Lady Gaga stuns in black at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala

Lady Gaga stuns in black at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala
Elton John requests for ‘love and solidarity’ at Global Citizen Live

Elton John requests for ‘love and solidarity’ at Global Citizen Live
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blast ‘wealthy pharma companies'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blast ‘wealthy pharma companies'
Emily In Paris season two release date and more: Read Inside

Emily In Paris season two release date and more: Read Inside
Prince Harry’s memoir to become royal family’s ‘final straw’: report

Prince Harry’s memoir to become royal family’s ‘final straw’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over losing privileges since Megxit: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over losing privileges since Megxit: report
Prince Andrew preparing damage control strategy to save his reputation: source

Prince Andrew preparing damage control strategy to save his reputation: source
Princess Beatrice weighs in on the hard aspects of royal life

Princess Beatrice weighs in on the hard aspects of royal life

Latest

view all