Britney Spears was given ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ of medication

The news has been shared by former Black Box Security employee and executive assistant Alex Vlasov.

According to Insider, he was quoted saying, “How is it okay that we're in charge of her medication? We're given pre-packaged envelopes.”

Vlasov admits his higher-ups "This is what security should be doing because this is what the client is asking for, or this is what the client needs... The client is Jamie [Spears].”

“It really reminded me of somebody who was in prison. “Every single request was monitored and recorded. She's just like a child, and like any other minor who needs her parent's consent.”