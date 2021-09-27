 
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI’s biggest failure is ‘not holding local body elections’, admits Fawad Chaudhry

Monday Sep 27, 2021


  • Arab rulers who presented gifts to PM Imran Khan did not want their names be made public, says Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
  • PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari used party funds for money laundering, alleges Fawad.
  • ECP directly attacked prime minister during Senate polls, says information minister.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government’s biggest failure was not holding the local body elections in the country, says Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Speaking on Geo News programme Jirga Sunday night, Chaudhry said that the local bodies formed by Punjab’s former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif were not effective, adding that the local bodies could not be restored on a technical basis.

He further said that a review petition against the restoration of the local bodies is being heard in the Supreme Court.

Responding to a question, the information minister said that the Arab rulers who presented gifts to PM Imran Khan did not want their names be made public.

During previous tenures, a premier was allowed to take such gifts after paying 15% of the actual price, he said. Criticising the past governments, the information minister said that vehicles were considered personal gifts, but former president Asif Ali Zardari changed the law for personal interest.

"PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari used party funds for money laundering," the minister added. He further said that Nawaz Sharif transferred his party’s funds into his personal account.

Responding to another question, the information minister said that they do not have any personal enmity with the Election Commission of Pakistan, but that the election body directly attacked the prime minister during the Senate polls.

“ECP does not have sufficient information about the electronic voting machines [EVMs]”, he said, adding that there is a difference between RTS and EVMs. The minister said that 0.6 million EVMs will be required for the upcoming general elections in the country.

