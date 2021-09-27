Ghana Ali announces she is pregnant with her first child

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali, who got married to Umair Gulzar in May 2021, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.



The Sangdil actor shared the good news on her Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram, Ghana posted loved-up photos with the husband and announced “We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!”

“Alhumdulillah!!! cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness, We can't wait to meet our new addition,” she said and added “Please remember us in your prayers.”

“P.s Your the best thing ever happened to me @umairgulzar007”.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after Ghana announced her pregnancy.



The Rangreza actor and Umair got married in May 2021.

The 27-year-old actress has taken a break from the showbiz industry for some time after wedding.