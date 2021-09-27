 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

KJ Apa, girlfriend Clara Berry welcome baby boy

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

KJ Apa, girlfriend Clara Berry welcome baby boy

Congratulations are in order for KJ Apa and his girlfriend Clara Berry as they have welcomed their son.

The Riverdale star and the model welcomed their son, who they named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, on September 23.

The little one’s arrival was confirmed in an adorable Instagram post which featured a glimpse of the baby boy’s hands.

"He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," she wrote.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in August 2020 when KJ first shared some photos of Clara during a vacation at a undisclosed location. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted having dinner together in LA

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted having dinner together in LA
Tony Awards 2021: Catch the complete list of winners here

Tony Awards 2021: Catch the complete list of winners here

Women sweep the San Sebastian Film Festival

Women sweep the San Sebastian Film Festival
Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts with video tribute

Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts with video tribute
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dazzle at Global Citizen Live amid whirlwind romance

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dazzle at Global Citizen Live amid whirlwind romance
Royals think Prince Harry's memoir might 'overshadow' the Queen

Royals think Prince Harry's memoir might 'overshadow' the Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in NYC for filming Netflix documentary

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in NYC for filming Netflix documentary

Kim Kardashian apologizes to mom for her rebellious teenage years

Kim Kardashian apologizes to mom for her rebellious teenage years
Box Office: 'Dear Evan Hansen' Hits Wrong Notes as 'Shang-Chi' Stays No. 1

Box Office: 'Dear Evan Hansen' Hits Wrong Notes as 'Shang-Chi' Stays No. 1
'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond

'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond
‘Moulin Rouge!’ wins big as Tony Awards return to Broadway

‘Moulin Rouge!’ wins big as Tony Awards return to Broadway
Britney Spears ‘left crying’ once she smelled drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail the drug test’

Britney Spears ‘left crying’ once she smelled drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail the drug test’

Latest

view all