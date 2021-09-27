Vaccine experts address Prince Harry, Meghan Marke’s swipe

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for making a swipe against “wealthy pharmaceutical companies,” in a new statement by international vaccine experts.



According to observations by famed vaccine experts, the couple’s claims is not the key to vaccine inequity.

Even the director-general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, Thomas Cueni thinks Sussex’s claim is ‘not doing enough’.

In his interview with the Telegraph, he was quoted saying, “We agree with the Sussexes that action is needed now to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are quickly and equitably shared around the world.”

“Waiving intellectual property rights of Covid-19 vaccines will not increase production nor provide practical solutions needed to battle this global health crisis.”

“As we have consistently stated, a waiver is the simple, but wrong, answer to what is a complex problem. Since we now have billions of vaccines that have been produced and many more in the pipeline, calls for waiving IP is a distraction.”

Before concluding he admitted that a number of things come into play in times such as these since trade barriers, the lack of raw material availability, supply chain bottlenecks and the reluctance of the rich are the real challenges.