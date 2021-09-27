 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Vaccine experts address Prince Harry, Meghan Marke’s swipe

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Vaccine experts address Prince Harry, Meghan Marke’s swipe
Vaccine experts address Prince Harry, Meghan Marke’s swipe

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for making a swipe against “wealthy pharmaceutical companies,” in a new statement by international vaccine experts.

According to observations by famed vaccine experts, the couple’s claims is not the key to vaccine inequity.

Even the director-general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, Thomas Cueni thinks Sussex’s claim is ‘not doing enough’.

-

In his interview with the Telegraph, he was quoted saying, “We agree with the Sussexes that action is needed now to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are quickly and equitably shared around the world.”

“Waiving intellectual property rights of Covid-19 vaccines will not increase production nor provide practical solutions needed to battle this global health crisis.”

“As we have consistently stated, a waiver is the simple, but wrong, answer to what is a complex problem. Since we now have billions of vaccines that have been produced and many more in the pipeline, calls for waiving IP is a distraction.”

Before concluding he admitted that a number of things come into play in times such as these since trade barriers, the lack of raw material availability, supply chain bottlenecks and the reluctance of the rich are the real challenges. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

Prince Andrew being awarded Platinum Jubilee medal: source

Prince Andrew being awarded Platinum Jubilee medal: source
Prince William ‘shocked’ by decision to hide Archie’s godparents’ identity

Prince William ‘shocked’ by decision to hide Archie’s godparents’ identity
Meghan Markle ‘may never’ visit the UK for Platinum Jubilee: report

Meghan Markle ‘may never’ visit the UK for Platinum Jubilee: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘behaving like some heads of state’ in NYC

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘behaving like some heads of state’ in NYC
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about journey to stardom

Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about journey to stardom
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for turning NYC tour into ‘photocalls’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for turning NYC tour into ‘photocalls’
Ben Affleck extended support to Jennifer Lopez in the most sweetest way

Ben Affleck extended support to Jennifer Lopez in the most sweetest way
Chrissy Teigen hits major milestone on sobriety journey

Chrissy Teigen hits major milestone on sobriety journey
Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted having dinner together in LA

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted having dinner together in LA

Latest

view all