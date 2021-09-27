 
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

Monday Sep 27, 2021

There is no doubt that BTS has become a globally recognised band.

With multiple hits and having taken the American music industry by storm, the Korean boy band continue to reach new heights of success. 

In their most recent achievement, the group hit a major milestone as it became the first k-pop group to sell 1 million copies of BTS, THE BEST in Japan.

The album, which originally released on June 16 this year, recorded a jaw-dropping 807,056 copies sold within the first week of its release.

As per Billboard Japan, the album is the first in Japan after 16 years to reach the impressive milestone.

The feat was last achieved by BoA’s Best of Soul in 2005. 

