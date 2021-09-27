Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘shot themselves in the foot’ with luxury travel choice

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for their decision to fly home in a private jet, shortly after demanding wealthiest nations offer £70billion-a-year pledge to help developing countries turn green.

Royal expert and biographer Penny Junor brought this claim forward and she thinks the Sussex’s decision “muddies the waters of their climate message.”

During her interview with The Sun, she was quoted saying, I’m sure there were plenty of scheduled flights. I do not understand why they are behaving as if they are superstars.”

“His father has been known to take scheduled flights. His brother takes scheduled flights. This totally muddies the waters of their climate message. They are shooting themselves in the foot by taking private flights.”