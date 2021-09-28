 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Pakistan batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack
  • Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq undergoes successful angioplasty surgery at a private hospital in Lahore. 
  • Inzamam had been feeling chest pain for the past couple of days. 
  • Inzamam's condition declared stable, however, doctors have placed him under observation.  

LAHORE: Former Pakistan batting great and ex-chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq underwent an angioplasty surgery Monday evening after he suffered a heart attack in Lahore, his manager revealed.

Inzamam's manager revealed a successful angioplasty had been carried out at a private hospital, adding that his condition was stable but doctors had kept him in observation. 

The manager said a stent has been successfully placed in Inzamam's heart. 

Inzamam-ul-Haq had been complaining about chest pain over the last three days, a cricket-based website reported. After tests, it was revealed he had suffered a heart attack and needed immediate surgery.

Inzamam-ul-Haq was first noticed at the global level during Pakistan's World Cup-winning 1992 run. He later became Pakistan's highest run-getter in ODIs with 11,701 runs in 375 matches, and the country's third-highest run-scorer in Tests with 8,829 runs from 119 matches under his belt. 

Inzamam-ul-Haq is also considered among Pakistan's most successful captains. He bid farewell to international cricket in 2007 and started serving cricket in different positions. 

One of these positions included a stint with the national squad as its batting consultant and then another as the national squad's chief selector from 2016 to 2019.

He was also appointed as the Afghanistan cricket team's head coach a couple of years ago. 

More From Sports:

Hassan Ali misses baby daughter 'Kuku' during ongoing National T20 Cup

Hassan Ali misses baby daughter 'Kuku' during ongoing National T20 Cup
Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan set to summit 7th highest peak, Dhaulagiri

Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan set to summit 7th highest peak, Dhaulagiri
'Rohit Sharma' in Pakistan? Twitter in stitches over Indian cricketer's lookalike

'Rohit Sharma' in Pakistan? Twitter in stitches over Indian cricketer's lookalike
PCB offers new financial model to PSL franchises

PCB offers new financial model to PSL franchises
Pak vs NZ: Rawalpindi administration wants PCB to pay Rs2.7mn for security, food

Pak vs NZ: Rawalpindi administration wants PCB to pay Rs2.7mn for security, food
Injured Hassan Ali turns down Babar Azam's request, will feature in National T20 Cup

Injured Hassan Ali turns down Babar Azam's request, will feature in National T20 Cup
Rizwan reveals what makes opening partnerships with Babar Azam so successful

Rizwan reveals what makes opening partnerships with Babar Azam so successful
National T20 Cup: Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi fined for showing dissent

National T20 Cup: Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi fined for showing dissent
Ramiz Raja wants to explore idea of PSL players auction instead of draft

Ramiz Raja wants to explore idea of PSL players auction instead of draft
Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq, India's Rohan Bopanna team up for ATP Sofia Open

Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq, India's Rohan Bopanna team up for ATP Sofia Open
Balochistan record first win in National T20 Cup

Balochistan record first win in National T20 Cup
Pakistan’s Inam Butt blames 'conspiracy', 'match-fixing' after defeat in wrestling championship

Pakistan’s Inam Butt blames 'conspiracy', 'match-fixing' after defeat in wrestling championship

Latest

view all