Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Will Smith weighs in on his open marriage dynamic with Jada Pinkett Smith

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Will revealed his wife Jada wasn't the only one to have an 'entanglement'

Will Smith came forth shedding light on his open marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith, in a recent interview with the GQ magazine. 

The Men in Black actor revealed his wife Jada wasn't the only one to have an 'entanglement.'

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” Smith explained to the outlet.

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? … And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection," he added.

The King Richard star explained that he and the Gotham alum have “given each other trust and freedom” within their union because for them, marriage “can’t be a prison.”

“I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody,” Will noted. “But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

