 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Ashley Tisdale touches upon the struggles of being a new mom

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

The Disney alum said motherhood can sometimes become overwhelming

Ashley Tisdale revealed it can get tough sometimes to be a mother in an Instagram post she uploaded. 

The Disney alum said motherhood can sometimes become overwhelming. 

"I wanted to share this because I think it’s important to show the parts we don’t share that often. I cried in the tub because the journey of motherhood can be hard," Tisdale wrote.

She added, "For someone who struggles with mental health, there are days I don’t feel great because I don’t recognize my body. I’m still healing and occasionally will sneeze and pee at the same time (TMI I know guys, but it’s the truth), which then makes me realize how much my body has changed." 

Continuing her candid letter about her journey into motherhood, Tisdale wrote, “I always feel like I could be doing better. … So I cried and I allowed myself to cry because it’s not always easy. I’m not perfect and that’s OK. But I’m doing my best and that’s all I can do.”

Tisdale welcomed a baby girl with husband Christopher French in September in March this year.

More From Entertainment:

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release
Meghan and Harry gush over 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet during NYC trip

Meghan and Harry gush over 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet during NYC trip
'No Time to Die' breathes fresh life into UK cinema chains

'No Time to Die' breathes fresh life into UK cinema chains
Will Smith weighs in on his open marriage dynamic with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith weighs in on his open marriage dynamic with Jada Pinkett Smith

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls
Kendall Jenner slays in tinny blue outfit day after Devin Booker's Covid diagnosis

Kendall Jenner slays in tinny blue outfit day after Devin Booker's Covid diagnosis
Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan yet again, brands them 'World's most toxic royals'

Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan yet again, brands them 'World's most toxic royals'
Billie Eilis and her beau Matthew Tyler look smitten as they jet out of NYC

Billie Eilis and her beau Matthew Tyler look smitten as they jet out of NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle protected by Taylor Swift's bodyguards on NYC trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle protected by Taylor Swift's bodyguards on NYC trip
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's latest dinner date sets tongues wagging

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's latest dinner date sets tongues wagging
R Kelly convicted of leading decades-long sex crime ring

R Kelly convicted of leading decades-long sex crime ring
Chris Martin reminisces over ‘stressful journey’ into BTS collaboration

Chris Martin reminisces over ‘stressful journey’ into BTS collaboration

Latest

view all