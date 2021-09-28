 
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Web Desk

'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed coming together for web-series?

Actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are speculated to come together for another blockbuster project after Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

The duo that garnered praise from around the world for their 2012 drama, is now rumored to star in a Zee5 web series helmed by Qarib Qarib Single director Shailja Kejriwal.

Turning to her Instagram on Sunday, Shailja shared a photo of Fawad Khan, indicating a collaboration as she wrote,"FINALLY!!!!!! “Zindagi” safal!" in the caption. The director also added a bunch of heart-eyed emoticons.

When a fan in the comments asked Shailja if Sanam Saeed is a part of this project too, she responded with a cryptic emoticon, indicating that she would rather stay quiet on the news.

Take a look:

Nevertheless, fans are excited to see their favourite pair team up for an international web series.

