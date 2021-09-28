 
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
ECP gives Chaudhry, Swati more time to submit replies over allegations

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

An anti-terrorist force personal uses a metal detector to check the area of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 26, 2008. — AFP/File

  • Sources say ECP has sought replies from the federal ministers in three weeks.
  • Action for contempt will be taken against the ministers under the Election Act in case of non-compliance with the orders.
  • The ECP had served notices to Chaudhry and Swati on September 16, seeking replies within a week.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Khan Swati more time to submit their replies regarding allegations they levelled against the commission and the chief election commissioner (CEC).

Sources privy to the matter said that the ECP has sought replies from Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Railways Minister Swati in three weeks.

They said that action against the ministers will be taken under the Election Act in case of non-compliance with the orders and their behaviour may be considered contempt if  proof backing the allegations is not provided.

The ECP had served notices to Chaudhry and Swati on September 16, seeking explanations within a week from both the ministers for accusations against CEC Sikander Sultan Raja and the commission.

However, both the ministers, on September 23, requested an extension from the ECP to submit their replies.

Swati had accused the ECP of taking money from companies that make electronic voting machines during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee for Parliamentary Affairs on September 10 and another held the night prior at the President House.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry had said that the ECP has "become the headquarters for Opposition parties" and the chief election commissioner is "acting as their mouthpiece", during a press conference on the same day.

