pakistan
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Money laundering case against Shahbaz different from NCA case: NAB sources

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo:file 
  • NAB Lahore investigated the assets accumulated by Shehbaz Sharif and his family members through money laundering. 
  • NAB sources say fake foreign remittances of more than Rs2.2 billion were received by Shehbaz Sharif's family in their personal bank accounts.
  • The individuals who have been mentioned as remitters never visited UK or UAE, say sources. 

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sources have claimed that a money laundering case registered against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family members was very different from the case of the British National Crime Agency (NCA), The News reported.

The sources claimed that the NAB Lahore investigated the assets accumulated by Shehbaz Sharif family through money laundering and fake foreign telegraphic transfers. The accounts of the PML-N president and his son Suleman Shehbaz were never the part of NAB’s money laundering case, the sources added.

Sources said fake foreign remittances of more than Rs2.2 billion were received by Shehbaz Sharif's family in their personal bank accounts in Pakistan from UK and UAE.

“The individuals who have been mentioned as remitters never visited UK or UAE,” said the sources. The NAB also arrested the accused who was operating this nexus from abroad and his statement is part of the NAB reference, the sources added.

The NAB sources said that their case against the Sharif’s family is based on “solid evidence”.

UK court orders to unfrozen bank accounts of Shahbaz Sharif, family

Earlier on September 27, a UK court had ordered the unfreezing of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his family's bank accounts for lack of evidence of corruption and money laundering.

The UK's NCA had unfroze the bank accounts of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and those of his son, Suleman Sharif, on Monday.

The NCA had conducted a 17-month long probe in which it examined Shahbaz Sharif's financial transactions over the past 20 years. In it, no evidence of money laundering or criminal activities against the PML-N president or his family were found.

The NCA had submitted the investigation report of the bank accounts at the Westminster court in which it said that Shahbaz and his son were not involved in money laundering practices in Pakistan, Dubai and the UK.

