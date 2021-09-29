Pakistan car racing team bags second place at Formula Student Russia 2021

The formula electric car has been designed and put together by NUST students. Photo: Courtesy NUST website

Pakistani team secures second position at Formula Student Russia

Win by NUST students marks first time a Pakistani team scored a podium finish in any Formula Student Competition.

Formula electric car designed and put together by NUST students.

ISLAMABAD: A team of NUST students from Pakistan won second place at the Formula Russia (FSR) 2021 following their recent successful run in Formula Student UK 2021.

The win by the Formula Electric Racing team from Pakistan Navy Engineering College marks the first time a Pakistani team scored a podium finish in any Formula Student Competition, The News reported.

The team also stood second in all individual events of the competition, including the engineering design event, business plan presentation and cost and manufacturing event.

FSR is an international Formula Student Engineering Competition, bringing together teams from around the globe to showcase their Formula Student Vehicle Prototypes. The business plan event comprised a Business Plan Presentation Video (BPPV), followed by a Business Plan Presentation (BPP).



BPPV is a 30s pitch video while BPP is a ten-minute presentation based on a Deep Dive Topic provided by the judges.

The formula electric car has been designed and put together by NUST students. The vehicle design is influenced by the open-wheeled, open cockpit, single-seater Formula racing car. The Electric Vehicle (EV) uses a 5 kWh battery that is good for a range of 22km. It has a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and can go from a standstill to 100 kph in just 4.5 seconds.

