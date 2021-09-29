Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accept distance in their romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are keeping their relationship strong even with distance between them.

While in recent weeks they have spent time apart because of their respective careers, the duo has been headstrong in seeing each other.

A source close to the On the Floor hit-maker told People that they accepted that "this is their life together now.”

"They will see each other when they can."

Earlier Ben decided to pay J Lo a visit ahead of her dazzling Global Citizen Live performance on Saturday before jetting off to Austin, Texas for his own project.

"Jennifer and Ben were apart for a few days earlier this week. They met up in N.Y.C. yesterday," a source told People.

"Ben wanted to be by her side and attended the event. He watched her perform.

"They are always supportive of each other's careers. Ben has to be in Texas to film this coming week."