 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accept distance in their romance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accept distance in their romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are keeping their relationship strong even with distance between them.

While in recent weeks they have spent time apart because of their respective careers, the duo has been headstrong in seeing each other.

A source close to the On the Floor hit-maker told People that they accepted that "this is their life together now.”

"They will see each other when they can."

Earlier Ben decided to pay J Lo a visit ahead of her dazzling Global Citizen Live performance on Saturday before jetting off to Austin, Texas for his own project.

"Jennifer and Ben were apart for a few days earlier this week. They met up in N.Y.C. yesterday," a source told People.

"Ben wanted to be by her side and attended the event. He watched her perform.

"They are always supportive of each other's careers. Ben has to be in Texas to film this coming week." 

More From Entertainment:

Carl Woods rejects split rumours, still loves Katie Price

Carl Woods rejects split rumours, still loves Katie Price
'Kurulus:Osman' wins three prizes at 'Golden 61 Awards'

'Kurulus:Osman' wins three prizes at 'Golden 61 Awards'
Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line
Mission accomplished: critics praise James Bond film 'No Time To Die'

Mission accomplished: critics praise James Bond film 'No Time To Die'
Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian begin shooting mystery TV series

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian begin shooting mystery TV series

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line
Enrique Iglesias to retire from music?

Enrique Iglesias to retire from music?
Jenna Dewan talks about much-awaited wedding with Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan talks about much-awaited wedding with Steve Kazee

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore secretly got married

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore secretly got married
Wendy Williams confirms return to talk show amid severe health complications

Wendy Williams confirms return to talk show amid severe health complications
Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan over 'hypocritical' NYC trip

Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan over 'hypocritical' NYC trip
Netflix buys first video game studio, rolls out mobile games

Netflix buys first video game studio, rolls out mobile games

Latest

view all