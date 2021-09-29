 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s accuser open to handing over case file that might ‘dismantle’ the case

Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s accuser has officially agreed to hand over the 2009 case document that the royal’s lawyers believe may ‘utterly dismantle’ the case.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers hope the documents will aid them in completely dismantling the case against him on the grounds of ‘inconsistencies’.

The document itself is a civil settlement that Ms Giuffre signed with Epstein back in 2009.

According to The Sun, the accuser’s lawyer David Bois believes “Although we believe that the release is irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew, now that service has been accepted and the case is proceeding to a determination on the merits, we believe that counsel for Prince Andrew have a right to review the release and to make whatever arguments they believe appropriate based on it.”

“Accordingly, we have given Mr Epstein’s Estate notice of Prince Andrew’s request and have asked the Estate to consent to our providing a copy of the release to Prince Andrew’s counsel.”

However, a royal source believes “By launching this civil case, Mrs Giuffre has actively invited legal scrutiny of her own version of events.”

“This provides an opportunity for the duke’s team to properly scrutinise the multiple inconsistencies in her narrative that have emerged over the

