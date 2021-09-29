Meghan Markle’s fashion faux pas from NYC trip laid bare: report

An expert has officially weighed in on Meghan Markle’s alleged and ‘eye watering’ fashion faux pas during the NYC trip



This alleged faux pas has been unearthed by royal journalist Daniela Elser in an opinion piece for the New Zealand Herald.

There she wrote, "Just let that sink in for a moment. If there was ever a moment that epitomised her shedding of that former life once and for all it was when she stepped out of a black Range Rover in New York on the weekend wearing a $10,741 outfit to meet students from a Harlem public school where 94 per cent of students are reportedly getting free meals.”

“Specifically, the former actor chose a US$5840 (£4,288.95) cashmere coat and US$1685 (£1,237.45) pants from Italian label Loro Piana to meet with children from PS 123, a school that serves 12 shelters, including seven for women and children escaping domestic violence.”

Before concluding Ms Elser admitted, “Clearly, she was not worried about jammy fingers or finger paint coming into contact with the eye-wateringly expensive ensemble.”