 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack on first death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack on first death anniversary

Chrissy Teigen marked the first death anniversary of her son Jack.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a never-seen-before photo from the hospital after having suffered her pregnancy loss. 

The snap shows Chrissy in tears in a hospital bed as her husband John Legend comforted her over their loss.

"and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to," the Sports Illustrated model wrote. 

She continued, “i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.”

“They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever,” she said.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle employed superstitious trick to ‘ward off bad vibes’ in NYC: report

Meghan Markle employed superstitious trick to ‘ward off bad vibes’ in NYC: report
Prince Andrew’s accuser open to handing over case file that might ‘dismantle’ the case

Prince Andrew’s accuser open to handing over case file that might ‘dismantle’ the case
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accept distance in their romance

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accept distance in their romance
Prince William joins hands in urgent call to action to ‘save the Earth’

Prince William joins hands in urgent call to action to ‘save the Earth’

Carl Woods rejects split rumours, still loves Katie Price

Carl Woods rejects split rumours, still loves Katie Price
'Kurulus: Osman' wins three prizes at 'Golden 61 Awards'

'Kurulus: Osman' wins three prizes at 'Golden 61 Awards'
Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line
Mission accomplished: critics praise James Bond film 'No Time To Die'

Mission accomplished: critics praise James Bond film 'No Time To Die'
Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian begin shooting mystery TV series

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian begin shooting mystery TV series

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line
Enrique Iglesias to retire from music?

Enrique Iglesias to retire from music?

Latest

view all