Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Khloe Kardashian addresses rumour of her being banned from Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight about rumours of her being "banned" from the Met Gala.

A fan threw the question at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum who questioned her after several media outlets alluded that the Good American founder was prohibited from the grand event.

"Khloé now that you are online please tell [if] the met gala rumors are true." The person concluded with, "please clarify thank u."

This led Khloe to put address the rumors as she said, "absolutely NOT True".

While it is true that she has never attended the star-studded event there seems to be no real reason why she is not invited as Vogue’s Anna Wintour curates the elite guests list.

Similarly, Kourtney Kardashian has never attended while their sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner have attended in the past.

