National T20 Cup: Sindh become table toppers after 77-run triumph over Balochistan

Sindh celebrating the fall of a Balochistan wicket, at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on September 29, 2021. — Photo courtesy PCB

RAWALPINDI: GFS Sindh's all-round performance against Balochistan on Wednesday propelled them to the top of the National T20 table.

Sindh thrashed Balochistan by 77 runs in the ninth match of the T20 played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening.

According to a post-match statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the victory was Sindh’s third in as many matches, and with six points, they are now at the top of the six-team points table.

Balochistan, who were given a 176-run target to chase, were blown away by the Sindh bowling attack led by Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood and Danish Aziz who took nine wickets between them.

The side was bowled out for 98 in 16.4 overs.

Fast bowler Shahnawaz took four wickets for 12 runs in 2.4 overs, leg-spinner Zahid took three for 18 in four and Danish took two for 23 in his four overs of left-arm-spin.

According to PCB, "Shahnawaz has now taken eight wickets in three matches and he is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shaheen Shah Afridi".

Balochistan openers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Imam-ul-Haq got the team off to a 46-run start. However, trouble began soon after Imam was dismissed for 19 runs.



All ten wickets were lost for a mere addition of 52 runs, with batters failing while attempting big shots.

The top scorer was Abdul Wahid with 29 off 23 balls (five fours).



The only other batter to reach double figures was Bismillah Khan who scored 12 runs. The entire side was wiped out with 20 balls to spare.



Sindh's innings

Earlier, Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first.

The left-handed opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Shan Masood provided the side a flying start of 52 runs in 6.2 overs.

However, Sharjeel who hit three sixes and one four in a typically aggressive 34 off 20 balls, fell to Umaid Asif.



Khurram Manzoor was sent packing for 10 while Shan got run out a ball after hitting a big six. His 30-ball innings off 31 included three fours and one six.

Saud Shakeel contributed 32 off 24 balls (four fours). He added 55 runs for the fourth-wicket with skipper Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz added 39 runs for the unbroken fifth-wicket alliance with Anwar Ali (22 off 13 balls). The wicketkeeper-batsman top-scored for his side with an unbeaten 41 off 25 balls that included three fours and a six off Umaid (last ball of the Sindh innings).

Kashif Bhatti, Umaid and Khurram Shahzad took a wicket apiece for Balochistan.

Scores in brief

GFS Sindh beat Balochistan by 77 runs.

GFS Sindh 175-4, 20 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 41 not out, Sharjeel Khan 34, Saud Shakeel 32; Khurram Shahzad 1-25, Kashif Bhatti 1-31)

Balochistan 98 all out, 16.4 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 29, Imam-ul-Haq 19; Shahnawaz Dahani 4-12, Zahid Mahmood 3-18, Danish Aziz 2-23)

Player of the match: Zahid Mahmood

Thursday’s matches

Northern vs Home City Central Punjab - 3pm

GFS Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa -7:30pm



