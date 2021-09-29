 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
English Heritage dedicates 'Blue plaque' to Princess Diana

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

The Plaque dedicated to Princess Diana has been by English Heritage at Flat 60, Coleherne Court, Old Brompton Road, London, SW5 0EF, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, according to British Heritage.

A blue plaque is a permanent sign installed in a public place in the United Kingdom and elsewhere to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site, serving as a historical marker.

"Our latest blue plaque is to Diana, Princess of Wales. Blue circle. One of the most iconic figures in recent British history, Lady Diana Spencer later the Princess of Wales, was described by her flatmate Clarke as "so much to so many," British Heritage said on Twitter.

Prince Diana , the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William, died in a road crash in Paris in August 1997.


