Price of Prince William's shoes he wore to 'No Time To Die' premier revealed

The Duke of Cambridge his wife Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attended the world premier of "No Time To Die" in London on Monday.



According to Rebecca English, a British journalist associated with Daily Mail, "Prince William apparently wore a £400 pair of Arthur Sleepers black cashmere shoes (handmade in England) to the "No Time To Die premiere last night."

"No Time To Die" is Daniel Craig's last outing as the British secret agent 007.

Reviews lavished praise on Daniel Craig's fifth and last outing after a 15-year tenure as the suave British secret agent, which began with 2006's "Casino Royale".

Originally due for release in April 2020 and delayed three times since, "No Time To Die" held its world premiere in London on Tuesday, with its stars and British royals in attendance