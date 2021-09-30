 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton outclasses Prince William in football techniques

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Kate Middleton outclasses Prince William in football techniques
Kate Middleton outclasses Prince William in football techniques

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has outclassed her husband Prince William in football techniques during their trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The royal couple delighted their royal fans with football skills and a poll shows Kate Middleton has better technique of the game.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also spoke to the students at Ulster University before meeting those involved in the new cross community sporting initiative in Londonderry.

The Kensington Palace shared the photos of Prince William and Kate flaunting their football and rugby skills.

The photos were shared with a poll, “Who has the better technique…?”.

Kate Middleton outclasses Prince William in football techniques

Over 84 percent of the royal fans voted in favour of Kate Middleton.

The caption of the post reads: “Great day of activity surrounded by players, coaches and volunteers involved in the Sport Uniting Communities initiative.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the royal fans on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Dolly Parton showers love on Lil Nas X for covering her song

Dolly Parton showers love on Lil Nas X for covering her song
Britney Spears at 'loss for words' after Jamie Spears' suspension from conservatorship

Britney Spears at 'loss for words' after Jamie Spears' suspension from conservatorship
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases cited for cancellation of 'Aladdin' Broadway performance

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases cited for cancellation of 'Aladdin' Broadway performance
Princess Diana honoured with blue plaque at former London flat

Princess Diana honoured with blue plaque at former London flat
Shakira attacked and robbed in Barcelona park

Shakira attacked and robbed in Barcelona park
Kate Middleton upstages Harry and Meghan with her dynamic red carpet debut

Kate Middleton upstages Harry and Meghan with her dynamic red carpet debut
Kourtney Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in sizzling bikini snaps

Kourtney Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in sizzling bikini snaps
Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian

Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian
Khloe Kardashian reveals her hair really fell out with 'Covid'

Khloe Kardashian reveals her hair really fell out with 'Covid'
Price of Prince William's shoes he wore to 'No Time To Die' premier revealed

Price of Prince William's shoes he wore to 'No Time To Die' premier revealed

Piers Morgan facing backlash after slamming Daniel Craig's red carpet look

Piers Morgan facing backlash after slamming Daniel Craig's red carpet look
Angelina Jolie and Weeknd romance heating up?

Angelina Jolie and Weeknd romance heating up?

Latest

view all