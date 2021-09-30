 
Thursday Sep 30 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Minal Khan turns off comments as she posts stunning photos from Maldives trip

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan, who is enjoying honeymoon with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, turned off Instagram comments after she posted more dazzling photos from Maldives trip.

The Sun Yaara actor took to Instagram and shared her adorable snap with comments turned off.

She posted the picture with caption “#HoneyMoonDiaries”.

The Lockdown actress also shared her dazzling photos with caption “Beach baby”.

The adorable photos have received love from fans on social media.

She also posted photos and short video clips in her Insta Stories.

Ahsan Mohsin also took to the photo-video sharing platform and posted sweet pictures from their Maldives trip.

Minal and Ahsan got married earlier this month and arrived in Maldives for the honeymoon on Wednesday.

