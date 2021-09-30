 
Thursday Sep 30 2021
Web Desk

Britney Spears at 'loss for words' after Jamie Spears' suspension from conservatorship

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

With news that Britney Spears’s father Jamie Spears is officially suspended from her conservatorship many were wondering of the singer’s reaction to the big news.

A source told Page Six that the Toxic hit-maker cried tears of joy and was overcome by sheer happiness after realising that she was finally free from her father's abuse. 

"Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision," the source said. 

"For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened."

The insider added, "She’s in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn’t felt joy like this in 13 years."

