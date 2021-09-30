 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Lorde shares how she navigates through the industry as a 'shy' girl

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Lorde shares how she navigates through the industry as a shy girl

Lorde has offered some serious advice to any aspiring singer.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, the 24-year-old shared what it is like navigating in the industry as a "shy girl".

"Being bold is vital because people are only going to listen to you if you speak up," Lorde told the outlet.

"It's hard for me — I'm shy, I'm a shy girl. But, you always regret not being bold, and you very rarely regret toughening up and doing it," she continued.

She also spoke about a woman being scrutinized saying that there are "specific archetypes that people want you to oscillate between."

"I'm sure there's a double standard. I almost don't think of myself as a female artist sometimes, just because I'm less an object of desire," the Mood Ring singer said.

"I don't feel bound to the systems of our industry the way a lot of women do, which is a really privileged spot to be in.

"It's a game and if you know the rules, you also know how to break them, 

"If you think that the industry is real life, you're going to run into problems. It's fantasy and archetype." 

More From Entertainment:

Dolly Parton showers love on Lil Nas X for covering her song

Dolly Parton showers love on Lil Nas X for covering her song
Britney Spears at 'loss for words' after Jamie Spears' suspension from conservatorship

Britney Spears at 'loss for words' after Jamie Spears' suspension from conservatorship
Kate Middleton outclasses Prince William in football techniques

Kate Middleton outclasses Prince William in football techniques
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases cited for cancellation of 'Aladdin' Broadway performance

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases cited for cancellation of 'Aladdin' Broadway performance
Princess Diana honoured with blue plaque at former London flat

Princess Diana honoured with blue plaque at former London flat
Shakira attacked and robbed in Barcelona park

Shakira attacked and robbed in Barcelona park
Kate Middleton upstages Harry and Meghan with her dynamic red carpet debut

Kate Middleton upstages Harry and Meghan with her dynamic red carpet debut
Kourtney Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in sizzling bikini snaps

Kourtney Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in sizzling bikini snaps
Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian

Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian
Khloe Kardashian reveals her hair really fell out with 'Covid'

Khloe Kardashian reveals her hair really fell out with 'Covid'
Price of Prince William's shoes he wore to 'No Time To Die' premier revealed

Price of Prince William's shoes he wore to 'No Time To Die' premier revealed

Piers Morgan facing backlash after slamming Daniel Craig's red carpet look

Piers Morgan facing backlash after slamming Daniel Craig's red carpet look

Latest

view all