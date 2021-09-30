Government of Pakistan promotes three PAF officers to post of Air Marshal

Air Marshal Chaudhry Ahsam Rafiq (L), Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri (C) and Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan (R) — PAF

The Government of Pakistan has promoted three air officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to the post of Air Marshal, a statement released by the PAF said Thursday.

Per the statement, the upgraded officers include Air Marshal Chaudhry Ahsam Rafiq, Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri, and Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan.

The statement said that Air Marshals Rafiq and Sulehri had been commissioned in the General Duty Pilot (GDP) branch of the PAF in June 1989, while Air Marshal Hassan had been commissioned in the Engineering Branch of the PAF at the same time.

Per the PAD, all three of the officers are graduates of the National Defence University.



Air Marshal Rafiq and Sulehri are the recipients of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) Military, and Air Marshal Hassan is the recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence) Military, read the statement.

It further stated that Air Marshal Rafiq is currently serving as the Chief Project Director JF-17 at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, Air Marshal Sulehri is currently serving as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, while Air Marshal Hassan is serving as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.