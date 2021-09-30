 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Government of Pakistan promotes three PAF officers to post of Air Marshal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Air Marshal Chaudhry Ahsam Rafiq (L), Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri (C) and Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan (R) — PAF
Air Marshal Chaudhry Ahsam Rafiq (L), Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri (C) and Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan (R) — PAF

  • Upgraded officers had been commissioned in Pakistan Air Force in June 1989 after graduating from National Defence College
  • All three of the officers are graduates of National Defence University.
  • The Air Marshals are recipients of National Awards Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

The Government of Pakistan has promoted three air officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to the post of Air Marshal, a statement released by the PAF said Thursday.

Per the statement, the upgraded officers include Air Marshal Chaudhry Ahsam Rafiq, Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri, and Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan.

The statement said that Air Marshals Rafiq and Sulehri had been commissioned in the General Duty Pilot (GDP) branch of the PAF in June 1989, while Air Marshal Hassan had been commissioned in the Engineering Branch of the PAF at the same time.

Related items

Per the PAD, all three of the officers are graduates of the National Defence University.

Air Marshal Rafiq and Sulehri are the recipients of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) Military, and Air Marshal Hassan is the recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence) Military, read the statement.

It further stated that Air Marshal Rafiq is currently serving as the Chief Project Director JF-17 at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, Air Marshal Sulehri is currently serving as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, while Air Marshal Hassan is serving as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab delays announcement of matric and intermediate results

Punjab delays announcement of matric and intermediate results
Govt announces 50,000 scholarships for deserving students under Ehsaas programme

Govt announces 50,000 scholarships for deserving students under Ehsaas programme
Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif slips down the stairs

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif slips down the stairs
Cyclone update: Is Sindh govt closing schools in Karachi tomorrow?

Cyclone update: Is Sindh govt closing schools in Karachi tomorrow?
Live Karachi weather updates: PMD says cyclone 240km to east-southeast

Live Karachi weather updates: PMD says cyclone 240km to east-southeast
NEPRA hearing: K-Electric admits it overbilled consumers up to 34 days

NEPRA hearing: K-Electric admits it overbilled consumers up to 34 days
'High alert': Tropical cyclone 340km away from Karachi

'High alert': Tropical cyclone 340km away from Karachi
Unvaccinated people to face several restrictions from tomorrow: NCOC

Unvaccinated people to face several restrictions from tomorrow: NCOC
Breakout of COVID-19 pandemic created hurdles in CPEC projects: PM Imran Khan

Breakout of COVID-19 pandemic created hurdles in CPEC projects: PM Imran Khan
Security forces kill TTP commander in Tank

Security forces kill TTP commander in Tank
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif contracts pneumonia: doctor

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif contracts pneumonia: doctor
Electronic voting machines: What no one is talking about

Electronic voting machines: What no one is talking about

Latest

view all