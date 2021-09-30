 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 30 2021
Kylie Jenner receives flak over Kylie Swim products

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Kylie Jenner is getting flack over her latest swimwear launch.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder lunched Kylie Swim and after much anticipation fans couldn’t help but be underwhelmed over the quality of the swimwear.

Many TikTok users expressed their disappointment as they revealed the products to be very cheap in quality.

One user revealed the products to have messy seams, sheer fabric and sloppy tailoring. 

Similarly another user pointed out that the style she received was very see-through

Another TikToker user added that she thought the swim suit was "super cute" and that she "[loved] the design," but that she would never wear it for swimming. 

