 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ lawyers touch on Jamie Spears’ conservatorship termination

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Britney Spears’ lawyers touch on Jamie Spears’ conservatorship termination
Britney Spears’ lawyers touch on Jamie Spears’ conservatorship termination

Britney Spears’ lawyers have finally addressed Jamie Spears’ termination as the co-conservator of her estate.

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart addressed the termination in an interview with People magazine.

There he was quoted saying, Jamie “is suspended today. [The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship. It's a great day for justice. She's very happy. We're all very happy.”

However, when the outlet asked whether Britney herself had any kind of reaction to the news Mr Rosengart admitted, “We've been in communication. I don't get into discussions with my client. We're all happy.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Canada on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Canada on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Blake Shelton releasing new single ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’

Blake Shelton releasing new single ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using post-royal lifestyle to ‘make a difference’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using post-royal lifestyle to ‘make a difference’
Prince Andrew ‘wanted to remind the public he’s a prince’ in BBC documentary: report

Prince Andrew ‘wanted to remind the public he’s a prince’ in BBC documentary: report
Prince William’s ‘coup’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘laying pressure’

Prince William’s ‘coup’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘laying pressure’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return handed warning: ‘Don’t know how welcome’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return handed warning: ‘Don’t know how welcome’
Fans flock to watch Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie No Time To Die

Fans flock to watch Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie No Time To Die

Prince Harry asked to ‘stop lecturing people on climate change’: report

Prince Harry asked to ‘stop lecturing people on climate change’: report
Prince Charles may ‘derail’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans for Archie

Prince Charles may ‘derail’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans for Archie
Prince Harry planning early memoir release: report

Prince Harry planning early memoir release: report
Kylie Jenner receives flak over Kylie Swim products

Kylie Jenner receives flak over Kylie Swim products

Prince William ‘unable to move on’ from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘diabolical’ chat

Prince William ‘unable to move on’ from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘diabolical’ chat

Latest

view all