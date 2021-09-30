Britney Spears’ lawyers touch on Jamie Spears’ conservatorship termination

Britney Spears’ lawyers have finally addressed Jamie Spears’ termination as the co-conservator of her estate.



Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart addressed the termination in an interview with People magazine.

There he was quoted saying, Jamie “is suspended today. [The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship. It's a great day for justice. She's very happy. We're all very happy.”

However, when the outlet asked whether Britney herself had any kind of reaction to the news Mr Rosengart admitted, “We've been in communication. I don't get into discussions with my client. We're all happy.”