 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spending time apart? Here's why

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

The couple is super busy with their respective careers at the moment 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time apart from one another these days.

This is because the couple, often snapped indulging in PDA, are super busy with their careers at the moment. 

Despite their hectic schedule, they're "making it work," a source told PEOPLE. "This is their life together now. They will see each other when they can."

Los Angeles "is where they will spend time when they can," in large part because that's where all of their children go to school, the source noted.

They addded that no matter where they are in the world, they "both gush about each other. ... Jennifer is as protective of Ben as he is of her. She is the happiest that she has been in a long time."

JLo and Affleck were last seen leaving the Global Citizen Live concert in LA, holding hands together. 

The duo is super serious with each other and according to multiple insiders, are even discussing marriage. 

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B reveals ordeal of high-risk pregnancy, denies getting post-birth surgery

Cardi B reveals ordeal of high-risk pregnancy, denies getting post-birth surgery
Britney's father's attorney calls conservator suspension 'wrong'

Britney's father's attorney calls conservator suspension 'wrong'
Eminem serves customers at his newly opened restaurant ahead of Super Bowl performance

Eminem serves customers at his newly opened restaurant ahead of Super Bowl performance
Kylie Jenner receives flak for her new swimsuit line

Kylie Jenner receives flak for her new swimsuit line
Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumours by posing in bikini

Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumours by posing in bikini
Cristiano Ronaldo won't marry his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo won't marry his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez?
Hailey Bieber wins internet with her never-before-seen photos from wedding to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber wins internet with her never-before-seen photos from wedding to Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus and Lorne Michaels to team up for New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus and Lorne Michaels to team up for New Year’s Eve Special
Sarah Michelle Geller addresses how she manages her children’s asthma

Sarah Michelle Geller addresses how she manages her children’s asthma
Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Canada on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Canada on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Britney Spears’ dad Jamie addresses conservatorship suspension

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie addresses conservatorship suspension
Miranda Kerr addresses the relationship between Evan Spiegel, ex Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr addresses the relationship between Evan Spiegel, ex Orlando Bloom

Latest

view all